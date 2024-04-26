Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in AON by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in AON by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 10,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in AON by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 36,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $30.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.56. 480,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,351. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.43. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

