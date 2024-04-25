Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CW opened at $252.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $261.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

