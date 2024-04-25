WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,258.53 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $36,258.53 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00130734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.