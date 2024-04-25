Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down to $17.56

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $16.57. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 600,808 shares traded.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

