Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 169,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Under Armour by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UA opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

