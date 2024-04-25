UBS Group Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $485.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.62.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $462.96. The company had a trading volume of 111,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,013. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $256.74 and a twelve month high of $501.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.32 and its 200-day moving average is $434.59.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

