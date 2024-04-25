Truist Financial Cuts AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $70.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $57.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

