Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 716,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,536. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.84 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.