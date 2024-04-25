Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 15th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBANL opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

