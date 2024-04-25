Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 15th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ HBANL opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
