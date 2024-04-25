Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $197,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $11,400,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock opened at $168.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.58.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,455,489. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

