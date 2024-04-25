Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

GROY stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 877.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

