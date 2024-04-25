GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Welltower by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WELL opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 146.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

