GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $287,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $375.15 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $403.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.33.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

