GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $287,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $375.15 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $403.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.33.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

