Financial Analysis: Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nukkleus and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Exponent has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Nukkleus.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nukkleus has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47% Exponent 18.69% 28.49% 16.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nukkleus and Exponent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus $22.37 million 0.07 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Exponent $536.77 million 7.59 $100.34 million $1.95 41.33

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

Summary

Exponent beats Nukkleus on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.