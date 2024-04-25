FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 141,685.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 81.1% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $265.52. 876,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

