W Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $13.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.46. 438,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $374.85 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

