Knuff & Co LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,078. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

