Knuff & Co LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DE traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,641. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.91.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.