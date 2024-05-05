WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $250,000 Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 179.8% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 117,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 316.1% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 482,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 366,160 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 232.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 11,877.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNYA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. 104,969 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $296.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

