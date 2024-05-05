3,473 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $253.53. 2,350,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

