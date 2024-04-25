Federal Signal Co. (FSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

