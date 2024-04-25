Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 2,216.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %
CRYBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,745. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cryptoblox Technologies
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.