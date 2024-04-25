Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 2,216.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

CRYBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,745. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

