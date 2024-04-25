ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $154.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.24.

NYSE:COP opened at $129.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,102,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,204,000 after buying an additional 1,425,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after buying an additional 1,419,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

