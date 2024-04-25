Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dolly Varden Silver Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:DV)

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dolly Varden Silver in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dolly Varden Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dolly Varden Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Down 1.1 %

DV opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$267.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. Dolly Varden Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.15.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver ( CVE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

