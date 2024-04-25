Barclays Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $615.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $590.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.76.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $572.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

