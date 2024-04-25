Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 584,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,850,277. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

