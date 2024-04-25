AGCO (AGCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY 2024 guidance at 13.150-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $13.15 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.03. 190,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.19.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

