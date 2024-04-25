AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 57.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

AECOM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 208.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.