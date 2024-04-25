Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,457.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 274,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 257,208 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,811.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 219,264 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 386,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 168,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,349,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,869. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

