40,197 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $99.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,153. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
