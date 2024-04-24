WSFS Financial (WSFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSFS opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

