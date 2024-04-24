West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $9.20 Per Share (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report released on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.15. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $78.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.15.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -27.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

