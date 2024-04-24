WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.86.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

