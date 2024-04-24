WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
