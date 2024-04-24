Vertiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 35,466 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,068 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,032.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,431 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Up 10.9 %

NYSE VRT traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.82. 10,904,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

