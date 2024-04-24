Investors Purchase Large Volume of FTAI Aviation Call Options (NYSE:FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 199% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,035 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,420,000 after buying an additional 110,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. 186,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,602. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

