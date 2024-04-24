VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $45.91. 267,496 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

