Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) versus Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Financial Survey

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems 4.24% 16.60% 6.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triple P and Verint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems $910.39 million 2.08 $38.61 million $0.29 104.66

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

95.0% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Triple P and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $35.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.98%.

Volatility & Risk

Triple P has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Triple P on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

