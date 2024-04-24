Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $11,438,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,461,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRI opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.04. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

