Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 436.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $9.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $752.18. 6,109,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847,532. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $954.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

