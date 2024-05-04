First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 312 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $157,620,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth $511,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.86.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $430.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.14. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $283.20 and a 1-year high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

