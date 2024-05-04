First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 725 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after acquiring an additional 608,959 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.7 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

