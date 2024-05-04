First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 23.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

Allstate stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

