FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 70,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 55,452 shares.The stock last traded at $75.16 and had previously closed at $75.14.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 38.8% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

