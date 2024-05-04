TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.43 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.380 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.50 and a beta of 1.37. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

