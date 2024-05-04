Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $70.45 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

