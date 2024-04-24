Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNCY

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.