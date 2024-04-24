Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 136 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in RPM International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 37.2% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM International

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.