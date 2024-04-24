Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. 13,239,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,080,502. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

