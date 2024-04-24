Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 0.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $144.60 and last traded at $145.09. 1,567,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,588,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.45.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average of $179.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,209 shares of company stock worth $34,291,592. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

