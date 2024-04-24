SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 200,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 115,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 169,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.71. 533,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

